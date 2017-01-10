Trouble Brews Among the Dumps at Transfer Stations
Not much information was given as to why the solid waste transfer stations are currently not operational at the six locations countrywide. As a matter of fact, the only thing that was said was that the operator of the stations has ceased operations as of yesterday, January 9, 2017. Our attempts to find out what exactly is happening were not as successful as we thought, although we did manage to ascertain that there seems to be some rift between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the contractor. The ministry is seeking legal advice on the matter although they would not go into detail on the situation. What they are asking, however, is that members of the public minimize the quantity of garbage they put out as they are now only using temporary dump areas on the transfer station compounds until the matter is resolved with the operator. The ministry and the Belize Solid Waste Management Authority say that they are positive that the situation will be resolved. The solid waste transfer stations service six areas, namely, San Ignacio/Santa Elena; Burrell Boom; Belize City; San Pedro and Caye Caulker and the Mile 24 Regional Sanitary Landfill.
Related Posts
Radio Stream
Archives
Recent News
- Bondholders Approve Re-negotiations and Debt Restructuring for Belize January 10, 2017
- Osmany Salas Elected By NGOs to Be Belize’s 13th Senator January 10, 2017
- Trouble Brews Among the Dumps at Transfer Stations January 10, 2017
- Hit and Run Driver Arrested and Charged January 10, 2017
- Press Office Director Arraigned on Fatal Traffic Incident January 10, 2017
- Mama Chen Robbed January 10, 2017
- Belize Population: 2nd Highest Percentage Below National Poverty Line at 41.3% January 10, 2017
- Sharp Increase in Butane Prices as at January 11 January 10, 2017
- Coalition Saving Our Natural Heritage through Education on Sea Seep Survey January 10, 2017
- Family Life Director Speaks on Social Media Sex, Sugar Daddies, Cougars and Teenage Pregnancy January 10, 2017
- The Ongoing Social Dilemma of Teenage Pregnancy January 10, 2017
- COAST Insurance Initiative Piloted in the Caribbean January 10, 2017
- Agriculture Ministry Hosts Training in Poultry Production in Southern Belize January 10, 2017
- US Court of Appeal Orders Belize to Pay Up M$50US January 9, 2017
- Young Man Killed in Hit and Run in Rural Belize January 9, 2017
- Belama Man Shot in the Head on Boulevard January 9, 2017
- Punta Gorda Records First Murder for 2017 January 9, 2017
- Passenger Bus and Truck Involved in Highway Collision January 9, 2017
- Shoman Speaks of an Uncertain Economy, Poverty, Fears and Politics January 9, 2017
- Past Senator Speaks of 13th Senator: Expectations, Implications and Participation January 9, 2017
- SATIIM’s Concern Continues over Guatemalan Poachers January 9, 2017
- Minister Speaks of Upping the Enforcement of Transport Laws January 9, 2017
- Forbes Weighs in on Mexico’s Energy Costs January 9, 2017
- Police Probes Into Possible Teenage Abduction January 9, 2017
- Punta Gorda Fire Fighters Tackle House Blaze January 9, 2017
Local Weather
77°F