Trouble Brews Among the Dumps at Transfer Stations

Not much information was given as to why the solid waste transfer stations are currently not operational at the six locations countrywide. As a matter of fact, the only thing that was said was that the operator of the stations has ceased operations as of yesterday, January 9, 2017. Our attempts to find out what exactly is happening were not as successful as we thought, although we did manage to ascertain that there seems to be some rift between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the contractor. The ministry is seeking legal advice on the matter although they would not go into detail on the situation. What they are asking, however, is that members of the public minimize the quantity of garbage they put out as they are now only using temporary dump areas on the transfer station compounds until the matter is resolved with the operator. The ministry and the Belize Solid Waste Management Authority say that they are positive that the situation will be resolved. The solid waste transfer stations service six areas, namely, San Ignacio/Santa Elena; Burrell Boom; Belize City; San Pedro and Caye Caulker and the Mile 24 Regional Sanitary Landfill.