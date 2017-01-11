Home / Belize Police Department / 2016 Recorded 19 More Murders than 2015

2016 Recorded 19 More Murders than 2015

Updated: January 11, 2017

Today Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie presented the crimes statistics for 2016. Commissioner Whylie said there were a total of two thousand, one hundred and thirty seven major crimes for the year; this represents a decrease of seventy nine or three point six percent compared to 2015.

ALLEN WHYLIE

“Murders constituted a total of 138 incidents for the year 2016 countrywide in comparison to 119 recorded in the year 2015; this shows an increase of 19 incidents or 15.9%. Rape, a total of 23 incidents were recorded for the year 2016 countrywide compared to 30 incidents in the year 2015 showing a decrease of 17 incidents or 42.5%. Robbery a total of 232 incidents were recorded in the year 2016 in comparison ot 214 incidents in the year 2015 showing an increase of 18 incidents or 8.4%. Burglary, we had a total of 800 cases reported for the year 2016 in comparison to the 742 incidents reported for the same period in 2015 showing an increase of 58 incidents or 7.8%. Theft, a total of 857 incidents were recorded for the year 2016 in comparison to 1,027 for the same period in 2015 showing a decrease of 170 incidents or 16.6% decrease. Unlawful sexual intercourse a total of 87 cases were recorded in 2016 countrywide as compared to 74 cases for the same period in 2015 showing an increase of 13 incidents or 17.6%.”

The Belize District accounted for just more than half of the incidents. Minister of State Elodio Aragon said the Police Department will be presenting its strategic plan in February.

