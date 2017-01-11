FFB Closer at Easing Financial Challenges

While the Football Federation of Belize has been working on a new look and vision for its members, they have also been busy in seeking financial backing for their teams and their necessities. According to the Acting President for the FFB, MarlonKuylen they are closing to signing a contract for more than one million US dollar for a period of four years.

MARLON KUYLEN

”

As mentioned, the money from the contract will be allotted to all the teams under the