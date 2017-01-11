Opposition Party Reverses Blame at the Barrow Administration Over the M$50 USD Award
Now, we have told you that the Government is outraged at the opposition’s release sent out yesterday where they blamed this recent enforcement of the fifty million US dollar award on the Barrow administration, citing it as a result of the Prime Minister’s arrogance and incompetence. The opposition party has referred to Barrow’s decision making as being delusional, causing the Belizean taxpayers strife in having to pay out these awards. The PUP stated, in part, quote, “Arising from litigation caused by Barrow’s and this UDP government’s incompetent and delusional decision making, Belizean taxpayers will now be forced to make good on another $117 MILLION in debt, payable in US dollars and payable IMMEDIATELY. A failure to make payment within 60 days could trigger the entire Superbond debt to become payable in full. The Prime Minister’s arrogance and incompetence have had a deleterious effect on the economy and will negatively impact the development of Belize for generations to come. Currently the country faces economic peril under the weight of unsustainable debt amounting to well over $3 BILLION and counting. It is a situation which has created the very sinister and real triple threats of higher taxes, retrenchment and devaluation even though the Prime Minister continues to insist that 2017 will be a ‘turnaround stanza.’ The People’s United Party condemns the rank incompetence and mismanagement of Prime Minister Dean Barrow and this UDP Administration which has brought this country to its knees. Mr. Barrow’s millions are intact, as are those accrued by his family members, but his wrongheaded decisions and delusional grandstanding have created an untenable situation for this generation and those to come. The PUP hereby calls on Prime Minister Dean Barrow and this UDP Government to come clean with the Belizean people. Tell us the real numbers. What new taxes will be introduced? We demand to know how the payment of these judgments will affect our already depleted foreign reserves which are at a critical level. How many jobs will be cut from the public sector? Tell us the truth now. We demand to know what plans, if any, incompetent Mr Barrow has to get us out of this mess.” End of quote.