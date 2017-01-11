Record Breaking Trend Continues in Belize Tourism

According to the Belize Tourism Board, Belize continues its record breaking trend in tourism. Statistics shows that 2016 recorded the highest overnight arrivals in more than twenty years making 2016 the most successful year for Belize’s overnight tourism sector. Compared to 2015, 2016 saw an increase of forty four thousand, four hundred and twenty two or thirteen percent additional visitors. And for the first time, cruise passenger arrivals exceeded one million. According to the BTB, Cruise tourism experienced a four point nine percent increase in arrivals in comparison to 2015. The launch of Harvest Caye in November 2016 contributed to the boost in cruise passenger arrivals, particularly in the last quarter.