Rotary Club in Canada to Gift Ambulance to Dangriga

The Rotary Club of Alberta, Canada is no stranger to Belize as they have had representation here on numerous occasions in the handing over of medical equipment, library books, parks and playgrounds among other items. Belize will soon be benefiting from yet another donation as the Edmonton Riverview Rotary Club has acquired an ambulance for Dangriga Town. The ambulance was reportedly decommissioned but has since been refurbished through the efforts of a Canadian chiropractor who will personally travel to Belize to deliver the vehicle. The chiropractor, Roman Bayrock says he will also be bringing computers, school equipment, shoes and sewing machines to hand over. He is expected to depart for Belize on Sunday while the ambulance should arrive within a week thereafter. Bayrock was last in Belize last November where he and other Rotarians participated in the installation of a playground. His next project for Belize is the donation of a fire truck.