Foreign Minister Says There Is No Agreement over the Sarstoon Island

Last week, we reported on a piece of document that stated that in 2015 when Guatemalan Foreign Minister, Raul Carlos Morales was in Belize for the OAS Peace Program, he and Belize’s Foreign Minister, Wilfred Elrington, made an agreement in regards to the Sarstoon Island. According to the document, both Foreign Ministers agreed no country would occupy or build on the island until the International Court of Justice rules to which country the island belongs. So we asked Elrington if that was the case.

WILFRED ELRINGTON

“