13th Senator to be Installed Later

Senator-elect, Osmany Salas is the first 13th Senator for Belize following elections held among the non-governmental organizations on January 10, 2017. The next Senate sitting is next Thursday as we noted earlier but it seems that Salas will not be sworn in in time for that sitting. Senator Godwin Hulse explained.

The nominees in this recently held election for a 13th Senator were Janelle Chanona, Edilberto Romero, Donovan Reneau and Juan Collado.