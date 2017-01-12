PUP’s Kareem Says GoB Will Regret the Mistake of Refusal to Pay Award

The Government of Belize has said it will not pay for “PUP Corruption”. This was in regards to the decision by the US Court of Appeal to reinforce the fifty million US dollar arbitration award to the Belize Social Development Limited and the BCB Holdings. According to PUP Area Representatives and Attorney, Kareem Musa, the Government is making a mistake that it will regret.

KAREEM MUSA

“The decision of the Prime Minister I believe is absolutely reckless, man I am no fan of Michael Ashcroft at all I believe that these matters ought to have been settled a long time ago though. I would be the first to jump up and say emotionally and nationally we should not pay Michael Ashcroft but not paying him has its consequences and as we can see the Prime Minister in his wisdom as the leader of our nation has taken us down the path of taking away assets from individuals, dragging it on so what he does is take take take, litigate and now we are ending up where we are paying so we are at the pay stage and when you look at the individuals who have benefitted from this strategy of the Prime Minister it’s just his family, it’s his family that is involved in all these litigations, millions and millions costing us when he knows as the Prime Minister of this country that when you take someone’s assets you must pay for it and so while I don’t know the exact breakdown of the figures I know that substantial portion of it will be legal fees again and I know a substantial portion of it will be interest again and if he does not want to pay there are consequences for us as a nation. Foreign Direct investments has taken a direct hit over the last eight years so there are different consequences that we face as a nation and so he really needs to consider what he says and what he does even though he’s trying to once again blame the PUP that is all he does, that is his only game plan.”

The Government says it had resisted the arbitration which are quote, “born of PUP cronyism, corruption and betrayal.” End of quote. The Government puts the blame squarely at the doorstep of the People’s United Party.

KAREEM MUSA

“What we are being sued for there is no allegation of corruption between Ashcroft and the PUP you know there is a taking away of somebody’s private property.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“But the accommodation agreement.”

KAREEM MUSA

“Yes but that is not a corrupt agreement and that is where I think you all have been brainwashed there is no allegation that that is a corrupt agreement if you look back at the accommodation agreement and if you were to strictly look at the accommodation agreement and how much it would have cost us today it wouldn’t even come close to $557 million.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“But how can you make the comment that you are not referring to corruption when the CCJ struck that down and called it eating away at democracy.”

KAREEM MUSA

“Well what exactly did they say?”

LOCAL REPORTER

“The way it was done, the way how the Prime Minister of the day handled it.”

KAREEM MUSA

“Yes that is different the Prime Minister of the day should have made it public and I think he has accepted that it should not have been done in secrecy the same way that the Prime Minister of Belize now should not have gone to Miami and cut a secret deal with Michael Ashcroft, if that matter had gone to the CCJ where it was supposed to have gone to have ended up then the same judgment would have come down on this Prime Minister but what did he do? He settled it behind closed doors, in secret once again and so the country and the people of Belize have made their decision on both of them.”