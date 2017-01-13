7th Murder Recorded for 2017

The seventh murder of 2017 was recorded after the body of Salvadoran national, 62-year-old Salvador Rivera Marquez was found yesterday. On Thursday evening, Police visited an area by the seaside near mile three on the George Price Highway where they saw Marquez’ body with multiple apparent chop wounds to the head and a cut wound to the left hand. Marquez reportedly left his home on Thursday morning and did not return. His family became concerned and went to his usual fishing spot where they found his body.