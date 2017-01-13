Belize’s Concern Over Trump and the US

Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have agreed to join forces and seek support from Mexico to forge a joint strategy in response to Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency. According to Reuters, Trump’s election upset has sent shockwaves through Mexico and Central America, which rely heavily on U.S. remittances and bilateral trade. Many of the migrants bound for the United States hail from the poor nations of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, and there are concerns that Trump’s promise to deport millions of immigrants would have grave repercussions in Central American countries with few jobs and shaky security. Yesterday we asked Belize’s Foreign Minister, Wilfred Elrington, if Belize would join the other countries.

On Wednesday, the day after a regional meeting in Honduras, the three countries released a joint statement asking their respective foreign ministries to join forces and formulate positions on jobs, investment and migration to deal with the new U.S. administration together, though the statement did not refer to Mexico.