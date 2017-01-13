Imported Ham Confiscated and Buried

It was about seven weeks ago that we brought you the story of imported hams sitting at the Benque Free Zone in western Belize. There were some red flags noted with this importation of greens, meaning, that the product was unprocessed. Today, the over fifty thousand pounds of meat were taken from the Free Zone to Central Farm where it was buried in a pit. Agriculture Minister Godwin Hulse explained what transpired.

Love News understands that even the importation documents were forged.