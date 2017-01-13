Oceana Wants Written Confirmation on Cancellation of Sea Seep Survey

Earlier this week we reported on the decision by the Ministry of Economic Development and Petroleum to cancel the consultations in regards to the Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey. Today we received word that the entire project has been cancelled. That confirmation was verbally relayed to Oceana’s Vice President, Janelle Chanona by CEO Yvonne Hyde. According to Chanona, no reason was given, and the environmental community is asking for the decision to be put in black and white, with all the necessary details.

The Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey project received major backlash from the environmental community, especially in San Pedro.