Parliamentarians Meet in First Session for 2017

The first session of the Sitting of the House of Representatives is underway inside the National Assembly Building. Today’s meeting began with the official swearing in of the first female Speaker of the House under the Barrow administration. Laura Longsworth took her oath this morning with a commitment to carry out her duties fairly, while asking that proceedings be conducted in a respectful manner. That oath was followed by a her remarks of gratitude and intentions.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow proceeded by welcoming Longsworth to the National Assembly whilst weighing on the energy in the exchanges carried out during the debates inside the House.

Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno also gave his welcome remarks to the new House Speaker.

Also on today’s agenda was the presentation of a letter from Cayo South Area Representative Julius Espat requesting admission back in the House after being suspended in August 2016. There were several Bills that went through for a second reading including the Referendum Bill and there was an in-depth presentation by the Prime Minister on the Arbitration Award to BCB Holdings and Belize Social Development Limited.