Belize City man charged for New Year’s Day murder

Twenty-nine year old Daniel Cain, a resident of Pinks Alley, has been charged with the murder of 22 year old Colin Sutherland who was shot and killed around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The charge was read to Cain when he appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Anne Marie Smith. Cain was remanded into custody until March 17. Police investigation revealed that Sutherland, who resided at Conch Shell Bay, was walking on Youth for the Future Drive with two others when a lone gunman emerged from a car that was parked near to Uno Gas Station and pursued Sutherland, caught up with him and opened fire. Sutherland was shot in his chest, upper abdomen, back and upper thigh. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.