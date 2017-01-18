Police maintain frequent patrols on La Isla Bonita to deter drug traffickers

This past weekend we reported on the discovery of fifteen parcels of cocaine on the north coast of San Pedro. Today, Police Press Officer, Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood said the discovery came as a result of intelligence work.

Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood – Police Press Officer

“It was a part of police intelligence work. I also want to highlight that San Pedro police do regular patrols up the coast on the northern end of San Pedro. We have boat patrols, we have motorcycle patrols that go along the beach and the effort in San Pedro and Caye Caulker is tremendous. I can tell you the finding of that 25 parcels was based on information on the part of San Pedro Police.

Earlier this week San Pedro Mayor, Daniel Guerrero said the town council has been working with the San Pedro Police and environmental groups to address these sorts of issues.