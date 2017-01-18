Teenager gunned down in Belize City

A 15-year-old boy became the latest murder victim after he was shot multiple times last night on Iguana Street Extension in Belize City. Police Press Officer, Raphael Martinez spoke of the latest murder.

Raphael Martinez Police Press Officer

“Police visited the KHMH where they saw 15-year-old Jamal Mahler, a student of Faber’s road address in Belize city with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Initial investigations revealed that Malher and a friend were on Iguana Street Extension when a lone perpetrator fired several shots at them causing the fatal injuries to Mahler. Police have since detained one person and later search on the scene yielded a black 9 mm pistol that police believe was the weapon used in this latest shooting incident. So far we have absolutely no motive for the shooting and police are still trying to piece all the information together to find out exactly what caused this senseless shooting.”

Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Branch, Assistant Superintendent Alejandro Cowo said quick police response led to the recovery of the firearm they believe was used in the murder.

Assistant Superintendent Alejandro Cowo – Officer in Charge, CIB

“At this moment they have several persons that are being interviewed at this time. Yes, we have a person of interest detained but we are looking for two other persons who definitely can assist in the investigation. With regard to the weapon that was found last night, we matched it in our system however it does not show any reflection that it was stolen. We are looking at that angle to see if we can establish the origin of a firearm.”

And while Police say Mahler was hanging out, his family clarified that he was in fact riding his bicycle when he was shot.