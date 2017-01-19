Bus driver issued with NIP following fatal accident

50-year-old bus driver Luciano Cabanas of Ranchito Village has been served with a notice of intended prosecution. Cabanas was driving a bus on Tuesday night when he knocked down and killed an elderly man in Buena Vista Village. Police say their investigations have revealed that the elderly man lived between Trial Farm Village and Buena Vista. As was revealed yesterday, no photo identification was found on the victim however a paper with the name Victor Munoz Alcoser was found on the deceased.