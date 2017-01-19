Carl Reneau charged for murder of 15-year-old boy
Updated: January 19, 2017
28-year-old Carl Reneau has been arrested and charged for the murder of 15-year-old Jaheem Mahler. The teenager was shot and killed on Tuesday night on Iguana Street Extension in Belize City.
