Carl Reneau charged for murder of 15-year-old boy

By
Updated: January 19, 2017

28-year-old Carl Reneau has been arrested and charged for the murder of 15-year-old Jaheem Mahler. The teenager was shot and killed on Tuesday night on Iguana Street Extension in Belize City.