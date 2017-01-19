Police need help to identify body retreived from river

Police were called out this morning after receiving reports that a body was seen floating in the river in the Manatee Lookout area on the Philip Goldson Highway. At this time Police have not identified the identity of the individual. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the body was buried at the Lord Ridge Cemetery immediately after an autopsy was done. The post mortem certified that the victim died from asphyxia due to drowning. The body was found in a white shirt and checkered boxers.