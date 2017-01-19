Transport Minister meets with shuttle operators in the south

Minister of Transport Edmond Castro and officials from the Department of Transport were in Bella Vista Village in the Toledo District on Wednesday. The delegation met with shuttle bus operators to look at issues relating to the services they provide to the public, including the regularization and streamlining of the services. The Village Chairman, Juan Carlos Martinez and Area Representative, Mike Espat, joined Castro as he officially issued permits to the local shuttle bus operators. The Minister and his team thanked the operators for their expressed commitment to provide quality service while complying with the rules and regulations under which they must operate in accordance with their permits.