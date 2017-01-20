New alcaldes sworn in

Today seventy six alcaldes were sworn in by Justice Antoinette Moore. The Alcaldes will serve a two year term and will act under the authority of both the Maya cultural tradition and the Constitution of Belize. Over the years the alcaldes have acted as guardians of Maya values and norms in the 38 Maya villages. The Alcaldes serve their communities in local and regional affairs as well as working with local police and government bodies. At today’s swearing in ceremony, the alcaldes elected Santiago Quib, the Alcalde of San Benito Poite, as the next president of the Toledo Alcaldes Association. Today’s swearing in was held at the Parish Hall in Punta Gorda.