Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at to hold annual conference in Belize

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at will hold their third annual convention later this week in Belize City. According to Mohammed Sadique, a missionary and representative of the group, while some may equate Muslims with terrorism, nothing could be further from the truth.

Mohammed Sadique – Missionary

“We denounce completely and absolutely terrorism. Terrorism is unIslamic. Anybody that involves themselves in terrorism they may be Muslims but they are not true Muslims because Islam itself teachers peace. Every religion that is established on earth is basically about spreading peace. How could we call ourselves Muslims ? Islam means peace and you go about terrorizing people, no, our community distances itself completely from terrorism and we have a motto that we say “Love for all Hatred for none” and we do not trouble anyone. You can see that around the world a few years ago there have been lots of bombings and terrorism all over the world and we have taken it upon ourselves as a Muslim community to go to every part of the world including Belize where we have established our branch here for the past four years. We have volunteers coming from Canada and the United States, Africa; I’m originally from Guyana but I live in Canada and we all come from time to time to meet with our new converts, friends and brothers who have become members of our community to teach them and explain to everyone that Islam does not condone terrorism or anything that is violence. We have to preach peace, we have to preach to humanity and then we have to tell everyone that love is what God wants amongst his creatures there is no point for any Muslim group to get involved in basically what happens is that people get too political so when you mix religion with politics then the end result is that you disagree among politicians. Politicians have their lifestyle and the way they do things. Religious people know things have to be straight and tell it the way it is. You have to educate people to be loving, peaceful towards everyone.”

Sadique said the community continues to grow in Belize. Representatives of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at will be guests on Love FM’s morning show on Thursday.