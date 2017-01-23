Drowning victim identified

Last Thursday morning, police responded to a 911 call which led them to the Manatee Lookout area on the Philip Goldson Highway. There they found the body of a man floating in the river. At the time authorities appealed to the public for assistance to identify the victim. On Saturday Police confirmed that John Doe is one Dane Dawson from Ladyville. Dawson was found in an advanced stated of decomposition. He was buried at the Lord Ridge Cemetery after an onsite post mortem was conducted. The pathologist ruled that Dawson died as a result of asphyxia due to drowning.