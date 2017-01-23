New ambassadors present credentials

Four Ambassadors today presented their letters of credence to Governor General Sir Colville Young at Belize House in Belmopan. His Excellency Jonathan Peled, Ambassador of Israel; Her Excellency Merethe Nergaard, Ambassador of Norway; Her Excellency Alena Gazurova, Ambassador of Slovak Republic and His Excellency Luigi Maccotta, Ambassador of Italy all expressed their pleasure in being a representative of their respective countries in Belize. They conveyed their countries’ interests in continuing to strengthen bilateral relations and encourage new areas of development with Belize.