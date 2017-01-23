Police make arrest for Sunday night murder

A man was shot and killed last night in Belize City. Shortly after nine o’clock last night, 44 year old Clinton Frazer and his brother 33 year old Michael Frazer were shot at while they were socializing by the fish market in the Conch Shell Bay area. Clinton was killed while Michael survived the attack.

Hipolito Novelo reporting…

“44 year old Clinton Frazer and 33 year old Michael Frazer were shot at while they were at the Fish Market in the Conch Shell Bay Area. Clinton received a single gunshot to the back and died while Michael remains stable at the KHMH after being shot in the right leg. While reports of what actually happened are conflicting, Press Officer for the Belize Police Department, Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood, told the media that the brothers were approached by two men on bicycles.

Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood

“ Sometime around nine o’clock last night, a group of men were socializing in the Conch Shell Bay area,when a gunman fired several shots at them hitting and fatally wounding Clinton Fraser in the back, 44 year old and his younger brother Michael Fraser 33 year old. Michael was hit in the leg where he has since been treated and is now in a stable condition at the KHMH. Unfortunately Clinton succumbed to his injury whilst undergoing treatment at the KHMH.

Hipolito Novelo

“According to a family friend who prefers to remain anonymous, the Frazer brothers would “hang out” near the fish market on a daily basis as they were not far away from home.

Reporter

Did the family hear the shots or anything like that?

Family friend

“ Yes they heard the shots because my house, yes.

Reporter

“They had no idea he was the one.

Family friend

“No.”

Reporter

What did you guys do when you heard the shots?

Family friend

“I ran out and I saw who it was, it looked like my friend was down there.

Reporter

“ So a lot of people saw the murder?

Family friend

“I don’t know because we were in our house when it happened so no one saw anything.”

Reporter

“How many shots did you hear?

Family friend

“Over 20, it was so many.

Hipolito Novelo

“Police have charged 23 year old Henry Rudolph Harris of Belize City for the murder of Clinton Frazer and attempted murder of Michael Frazer.”

Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood

“ We are trying to establish the motive for this murder as these guys are known to always be in that area socializing when they are not gainfully employed. So in order for us to establish whether or not it was a retaliation we are definitely looking in that angle also. We need to establish the motive and then we can see how the investigation will take its course.”

Hipolito Novelo

“Like police, the Frazer family has no idea why the accused murderer would want Michael and Clinton dead.

Reporter

“ He wasn’t involved in any criminal activity, any gang ?

Family friend

“No kind.”

Reporter

“Why do you think someone might want to kill him?”

Family friend

“I don’t know the reason so I don’t know. He didn’t have any kind of problem, I didn’t know anything or I would have heard.

Reporter

“So he never came to you to tell you that he had any problems or any beef with anyone?”

Family friend

“No he never came to me, he is a friendly person and we speak about different things but he never came to me to tell me he had any problems.

Hipolito Novelo

“ Investigators are hoping that surveillance camera would assist them in successfully prosecuting Harris.

Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood

“Our investigators believe that a van was parked not too far from where this took place, where they may have used to flee the scene.”

Reporter

“Any surveillance footage in that area that would be of use?

Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood

“I cannot say for sure but we are canvassing as here are businesses in that area and hopefully we can get some assistance from the general public.”