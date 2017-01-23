San Pedro man pleads guilty to drug charges

On Saturday a joint operation between Special Branch and San Pedro Police resulted in the confiscation of thousands of dollars worth of marijuana and an assortment of contraband beers. Authorities first searched the residence of twenty one year old Saul Bolanos. There, Special Branch Officers and San Pedro Police found three cases of contraband Mexican beers. Fifty point six grams of marijuana was also found and more than thirty thousand dollars. Bolanos was arrested and charged for possession of drugs. He was arraigned today and pled guilty to that charge. Two other persons were present at the time of the search; however the charges against them were withdrawn since Bolanos pled guilty. He was fined six hundred and ten dollars.