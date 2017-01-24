Dixon Montero convicted of wounding security guard in attempted robbery

Dixon Montero, who was sentenced to five years for use of deadly means of harm on January 6, was sentenced to four years for wounding today. Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser, who imposed the sentences, stipulated that they are to run concurrently. Therefore, Montero will only serve five years. The convictions for use of deadly means of harm and wounding are in connection with an incident which occurred on May 6, 2015, at New Asia Restaurant on Vernon Street. The security guard, Victor Henry, was shot in his neck during an attempted robbery. At the trial Montero testified and denied that he committed the offences.