Drowning victim family look for answers
Over the weekend it was confirmed that the body found floating in the Belize River last week Thursday was that of Dain Dawson of Ladyville. Dawson’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition and so an onsite post mortem was conducted. The pathologist ruled that Dawson died as a result of asphyxia due to drowning. Dawson’s brother, Matthew Dawson, is having a difficult time believing that his brother simply drowned.
Matthew Dawson – brother of drowning victim
“If he was going to go to the river he would have said something but on that time he didn’t say anything about any river.”
Reporter
“When was it that the family got to know that the body found by Manatee Lookout was that of your brother?”
Matthew Dawson – brother of drowning victim
“We didn’t know until Friday evening, Friday to Saturday morning then we really knew that it was him.”
Reporter
“Who identified the body?”
Matthew Dawson – brother of drowning victim
“My mother and I.”
Reporter
“The autopsy revealed that your brother died of drowning, but you say he was a very good swimmer.”
Matthew Dawson – brother of drowning victim
“Yes he was a top class swimmer but, that is how he died because we saw the autopsy but to say he dried from drowning in a natural way, I don’t believe that.”
Reporter
“He knew how to swim.”
Matthew Dawson – brother of drowning victim
“Yes. He was a top man in swimming.”
Reporter
“Do you think that something happened to him or somebody attacked him ?”
Matthew Dawson – brother of drowning victim
“I look at it from all kind of situations, I can’t just look at it from one angle. To me my mind is still puzzled, the man was a good swimmer that is all I can say.”
Reporter
“Do you believe he was drinking?”
Matthew Dawson – brother of drowning victim
“No, no. I’m hearing a lot of voices saying that people were offering him drinks but he didn’t want to, he wanted to go fishing. That was what he said.”
After the autopsy, Dawson was buried at the Lord Ridge Cemetery by authorities.
