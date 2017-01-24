Man charged with shooting Frazer brothers makes court appearance

Two days ago, 44 year old Clinton Fraser and his younger brother, 33 year old Michael Frazer were shot in the same area of Conch Shell Bay. Clinton was killed while Michael survived the attack. Police believe that twenty-three year old Henry Harris, aka “Alkaline”, was the shooter. Harris was charged yesterday and he was arraigned today when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. No plea was taken from Harris because the offence is indictable. Neither could the court offer him bail because of the nature of the offence. He was remanded into custody until March 10. Initial investigation by the police revealed that the Fraser brothers were at Conch Shell Bay Fish Market socializing with friends, when two men rode up to them on bicycles and opened fire. Clinton was shot in his back while Michael received a gunshot to his leg. Clinton was pronounced dead on arrival at KHMH.