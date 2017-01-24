Man who escaped from Police custody charged

Thirty-nine year old Eugene Bailey, who allegedly escaped from the holding cell at Queen Street Police Station on January 6, was charged with escape from lawful custody when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Bailey pled not guilty to the charge. His case was adjourned until February 24. According to the allegation, Bailey escaped when he was allowed to leave the cell and go to the bathroom. Bailey said he did not escape. He claimed that the officer in charge of the cellblock released him.