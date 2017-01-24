Teenager shot, one man charged

Nineteen year old Keimar Nicholas was shot to the neck last night. Police say that it happened on Lindo’s Alley, the same street that the teenager lives on. Nicholas along with two friends were socializing on the basketball court when just before nine o’clock, a man approached them on a bicycle and fired several shots at them. A bullet caught Nicholas on the left side of the neck while his two friends escaped unhurt. Nicholas is presently listed as critical at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Quick response from police led them to Cemetery Road in Belize City where they approached a man on a bicycle. However that man, believed to be the shooter, escaped leaving a beach Cruiser bicycle and a black Sigsauer brand firearm with an empty magazine, believed to be the weapon used in the incident. Police did manage to find that man as this evening police released his name. Twenty seven year old Enfield Ervin Fitzgibbon was charged for attempted murder, dangerous harm, and use of deadly means of harm. He is expected to appear before a magistrate soon as police continue their case against him including establishing a motive. Fitzgibbon is known to police. Back in 2013, he was charged for indecent assault after being accused after being found in a room with a 13 year old girl who doctors say was carnally known.