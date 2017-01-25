FBI offers reward to find killer of American Anne Swaney

The FBI is offering up to a ten thousand dollar reward for information that helps to identify the person who murdered ABC7 executive producer, Anne Swaney last year. 39-year-old Swaney was visiting Belize from Chicago, Illinois and was staying at Nabitunich Resort in Western Belize. Her body was found in the Mopan River on January 15, 2016.Swaney had been strangled to death. Since the murder, authorities have not released much detail. According to an online report, FBI agents traveled to Guatemala to re-question a Guatemalan national who was arrested near the crime scene.