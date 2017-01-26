Foreign Minister leads delegation to CELAC meeting

Belize’s Foreign Minister, Wilfred Elrington headed a delegation to the fifth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC). Heads of Government endorsed the Political Declaration of Punta Cana fifth CELAC Summit along with its 20 Special Declarations and the CELAC Action Plan. The Political Declaration covers a wide range of development challenges including those of an economic, social, financial, technological and political nature confronting the region. The Declaration Television’s evening news. also looked at the positive progress made in transforming the region into a zone of peace as well as other initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of people of the region. One area of interest to Belize continues to be the progressive decline in correspondent banking relationships in light of the de-risking actions by major international banking partners. Heads of Government discussed the need for allocation of Official Development Assistance to be made based on methodologies that account for the multidimensional nature of development. Closely related to this was the concern over the damaging effects to the region a sustainable development resulting from the “graduation” criteria applied by the OECD and other financial institutions which measure development in terms of countries per capita income. The fifth CELAC meeting was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. President, Danilo Medina handed over the presidency to President Salvador Sanchez of El Salvador.