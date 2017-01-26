Ministry of Health employees participate in educational session on Belize Guatemala dispute

Employees of the Ministry of Health participated in a two hour education session on the Belize-Guatemala claim and the ICJ option. The session took place yesterday in Belmopan and was facilitated by Ambassador Stuart Leslie of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero says he found it necessary for his staff to be educated on the issue.

Dr. Marvin Manzanero – Director of Health Services

“They asked us last week if we were interested and I looked at the date on most of the people’s calendars and we said yes. We kept it here at the Ministry conference room during normal working hours because I think it’s in our best interest to be properly educated so we can make adequate decisions, informed decisions instead of just being fueled by what happens on social media where we seem to want to be educated by Facebook rather than adequate resources. I have been following the situation for the last two or three years trying to educate myself and read up on the situation going back to review the history but when the opportunity came up I think this was a good opportunity for the staff to be adequately informed.

Recently a bill to amend the Referendum Act was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate. The bill lowered the threshold for a referendum to be valid from sixty percent to fifty percent plus one.