PG Day to be celebrated this weekend

Paul Mahung reporting…

“PG day celebration is an annual municipal level celebration and activities are coordinated by the Punta Gorda Town council along with Mayor Fern Gutierrez.”

Fern Gutierrez – Mayor, Punta Gorda

“The municipality is preparing to celebrate our 122 anniversary under the theme “Punta Gorda the Epitome of Pristine Beauty, History and Cultural Diversity Strives for a Productive Community.” For this year’s event we commenced our first series of activities on Thursday at 6pm at the public library. A panel discussion will be hosted by the public library staff and the personnel will be looking at PG then and PG now. It is open for the public, it’s an opportunity to hear from our elders as it relates to how PG has transformed. We will proceed on Friday the 27th which is declared officially Green Day and we are calling on all the schools, different government departments, NGO community, business community to wear green in solidarity for the growth and productivity that exists and peace that exists in our municipality. At 9:30 on Friday we will do a historical hour in the entire municipality where in collaboration with Love FM, Ministry of Education and the Punta Gorda Town Council and the PG day committee we will be stopping our education process and doing a little on the history of our municipality. So from all sectors meaning primary, secondary and tertiary students will be learning about the history and origins of PG. The overall goal of this activity is to empower our community with the historical aspects of our municipality to allow them to evaluate the present and for us to be able to chart a new direction as it relates to our future.

Paul Mahung

“Saturday will highlight the bulk of the festivities at the Central Park as explained by the Mayor.

Fern Gutierrez – Mayor, Punta Gorda

“On Saturday the municipality comes to life with our official ceremony starting at 9am extending to 11am. In this ceremony we will be looking at highlighting those persons who have contributed to grassroots and so we will be highlighting the business family of the year, the business of the year, we will also be looking at the nontraditional employment of the year and so it’s an opportunity for us to give thanks and to highlight those that continue to contribute to the growth and development of the municipality. Apart from that we have wonderful local artists who will be blessing our stages with music. We look on to an activity that extends from 11:30 until 9pm, local booths as well as national booths so we will be having Scotia bank, Marie Sharp’s, CPBL, we will be having many other booths as it relates to activates; a complete area will be designated for your children and as usual PG is safe and secure. Following the state performances the children’s activities it goes from face painting to bouncy house trampoline to arts and crafts but the most important booths that will be on display are the historical booths. As much as this is a celebration the key to our anniversary is looking back at where we were and where we want to be as a community. Following the park fest we will move into the after party which commences at 10pm at the civic center and as per usual we go until 6 am.”

Paul Mahung

“The 122 year anniversary of Punta Gorda is a historical landmark for this southern coastal municipality which has been and remains an integral community on the coast line of Toledo and thus the celebration of PG day has become an anticipated major and historical event in Toledo.”