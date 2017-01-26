Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Belize City Belmopan

Reverend Father Lawrence Sydney Nicasio is the new Roman Catholic Bishop of Belize City and Belmopan. The new Bishop elect was born in Dangriga on September 5, 1956. Nicasio attended Belize Teacher’s College where he received a trained teacher’s diploma. He went on to Cardinal Glennon Seminary in St. Louis Missouri where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and went on to Kenrick Theological Seminary also in St. Louis, Missouri. Nicasio was ordained a deacon in Dangriga in 1988 and ordained to the Holy Priesthood on June 16, 1989. He has served as Associate Pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, Associate Pastor and Pastor at La Inmaculada Parish, Pastor at St. John Vianney and St. Ignatius Church. He is presently the rector at Holy Redeemer Cathedral. Nicasio was appointed after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Monsignor Dorick Wright.