Negotiations with bondholders continue

As it relates to the super bond negotiations, today we heard from Prime Minister Dean Barrow as to why the Government of Belize decided to extend its offer for a restructuring of the Belize’s 2038 bonds. Belize is attempting to restructure the bonds for the third time and this time bondholders rejected Belize’s proposed restructuring.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow

“We certainly have come away with the impression that there is a willingness on the part of the bond holders, the creditor committee and their advisors to discuss matters. I don’t want to put it any higher than that I don’t want to misrepresent them but it’s not that we just took into our heads that this thing ought to be extended, we are extending for what we feel is for good and sufficient cause.”