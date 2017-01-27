Opposition not allowed to speak on ongoing Senate Inquiry on Immigration Department

On Wednesday the Former Director of Immigration Ruth Meighan appeared before the Senate Special Select Committee. During the session, Meighan said that during the 2012 general elections a massive amount of nationalities were fraudulently issued to immigrants in order for them to vote. Opposition Leader John Briceno attempted to speak on that particular matter during today’s House Sitting but was prevented.

John Briceno – Leader of the Opposition

“The revelation by the former director of immigration of fraud and corruption in the department and the scandal that resulted in thousands of nationality certificates being handed.

Michael Finnegan – Mesopotamia Area Representative

“On a point of order that immigration matter is before the senate select committee lets leave it alone let them come to their conclusion and we deal with the matter.

John Briceno – Leader of the Opposition

“Madam speaker I am not anticipating anything, I am speaking about something that is there, and it’s not only about that that I am going to speak about.

House Speaker

“The proceedings have…

John Briceno – Leader of the Opposition

“ Why don’t they want me to speak about what this lady said that there was fraud in that department coming to the election of 2012 that is what she said, she said that.

House Speaker

“I understand member but we should wait based on what the standing orders said we should wait until that investigation is finished and you will have a chance to explore that fully.

Kareem Musa – Caribbean Shores Area Representative

“The proceeding of and the evidence taken before any select committee and any documents presented to and decision of such a committee shall not be published by any member thereof before the committee or by any other person before the committee.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow

“Look, you have been so kind we have shown this display of unity, I have made up my mind that I will take all the slings and arrows that you have to throw at me but Lord man, in terms of this member it shall not be published by any member thereof or by any other person before the committee has presented its report, it’s not any other person who is appearing before the committee that doesn’t make sense. Somebody appearing before the committee can’t publish. Shall not be published by any member there of or by any person, before the committee has presented its report.

Kareem Musa – Caribbean Shores Area Representative

“This is not a publication.

House Speaker

“Honorable members the point is that there is a special committee that is looking into this matter it would be unfair to discuss the merits of those proceedings at this time.

John Briceno – Leader of the Opposition

John Briceno: Since I am not allowed to speak on this matter I will find a way to speak on that matter. I listen incredulously to the foreign minister when he was talking about how so wonderful things are in this country, who everybody is working and everything is so beautiful and that today the country and economy.

Patrick Faber – Deputy Prime Minister

“ Mr. Speaker…

John Briceno – Leader of the Opposition

“Man could you just shut up sometime.”

Prime Minister Dean Barrow has been keeping up with the hearings and says that he has yet to hear that Ministers were doing something illegal.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow

“ While I’m concerned about the whole issue, I am particularly concerned about ministers and quite frankly, let’s leave Mr. Penner aside, I don’t know that I have heard anything that would suggest to me that any minister has been guilty of any kind of actionable corruption, there are some terrible appearances from what I have seen. You might want to question people’s judgment, you might even want to draw some conclusions that some of us might say are ineluctable but that is not the same as evidence that is convincing that ministers engaged in wrong doing. If such evidence later on is forth coming then I will know how to act.”

The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.