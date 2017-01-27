Orange Walk based group holds fundraiser

The Charitable Roots Foundation based in Orange Walk Town will be holding their annual Bob Marley Tribute this weekend. As in previous years, the proceeds from the event will be handed over to a needy family. Omar Ayuso of Charitable Roots Foundation explains more about the work of the organization and the upcoming event.

Omar Ayuso – Charitable Roots Foundation

“We get together every year and we put together an event to raise funds for a needy child or the family of a needy child in the community, a sick child I should say. We identify a child with the help of the medical authorities in Orange Walk, most of the time it is a child that is either terminally ill or really sick and so we make that child a recipient of the event and we raise funds by entertaining people. Revolving around Bob Marley and his birthday, if you notice ours is this week and Dara’s is next week and Bob Marley’s birthday is the 6th so it all revolves around his legacy in the spirit of giving. Its going to be held at the Muffles Auditorium in Orange Walk, the gates open at 6pm and goes on until 2am. We have Mavis Usher, MS.B, we also have some poetry from an artist named N-jah and we have a young lady Lucreshia Keys from Orange Walk and also an up and coming entertainer called Sea Bird.

The event will take place at the Muffles College Auditorium in Orange Walk Town.