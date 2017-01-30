Caye Caulker men hit with drug charges

Police operations on Saturday in Caye Caulker resulted in the arrest of three men. Police say they conducted a stop and search which resulted in the arrest of Everald Bodden who was charged for drug trafficking. Bodden was found with one point two grams of cocaine. In the second incident, Police found forty three pounds of cannabis in the lagoon area. As a result, Darwin Torress and Isauro Adan Perez were charged with drug trafficking. Belize City Police have removed two firearms off the city streets. On Sunday Police found a point thirty eight revolver loaded with two live point thirty eight ammunition and three expended shells in an abandoned lot on Oleander Street in the St. Martin’s De Porress area. Last Friday officers attached to the Southside Strike Team conducted a search in an abandoned lot on Santa Barbara Street there they found a Browning point nine millimeter pistol. In both cases, no one was found in the area and so the items have been labeled as found property.