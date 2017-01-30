Justin Flowers charged for drug offences

Twenty-two year old Justin Flowers, one of four persons charged with drug trafficking for 862 grams of cannabis, pled guilty to the charge when he appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Anne Marie Smith. He was fined ten thousand dollars and ordered to pay two thousand dollars forthwith. If he defaults on payment of the two thousand dollars he will serve one year. He was given until December 31 to pay the balance. If he defaults on payment of the balance he will serve three years. The charge was withdrawn from the others. The bust occurred on January 28. Members of Belize Coast Guard went to a house at Turneffe Atoll and when they searched it they found the cannabis. All four persons who were at the house were arrested and charged.