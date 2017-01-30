One year old child died after falling into a well

Fem Cruz reporting…

“The Durante family in the Maya Mopan area of Belmopan continues to mourn the untimely death of their one year and six month old child, Edwin Duerto whose body was found face down inside a well. According to the mother of the child, on Saturday January 28th sometime around 12:35pm in the afternoon she was washing some clothes when the child disappeared and fell inside the well. Belmopan police continue to investigate this unfortunate incident that claimed the life of this child.”