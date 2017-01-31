Police Minister tours National Forensic Services Headquarters

Elodio Aragon Junior, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the National Forensic Services (NFS) Headquarters in Ladyville over the weekend. Minister Aragon met with the management and staff of the institution and through their discussions identified capabilities as well as shortcomings of the NFS. The Minister was given a presentation which provided an overview of the current status of the NFS. The presentation also addressed topics such as drug and alcohol testing, and ballistic testing using the Integrated Ballistics Identification System. Additionally, the Minister revealed his plans to unveil a Crime Strategy, which incorporates the NFS, specifically relating to its Ballistics Unit; and his commitment to strengthening legislation, which will see the work being done by the experts at the NFS to yield tangible results in the fight against crime.