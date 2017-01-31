Senator Peyrifitte speaks on upcoming budget

The Ministry of Health has been told to cut down on all unnecessary expenses as the ministry will see a budget cut this coming fiscal year. We have also been told that Minister of Finance and Prime Minister Dean Barrow will cut the budget for the judiciary. Several other ministries are expected to also see a cut but UDP Senator and Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte told the media the public has to wait until the Prime Minister makes his budget presentation.

Senator Michael Peyrifitte

“They public has to make up its mind you know, when we increase the budget there is a criticism now that we’re looking to decrease it now you want to blast me for the fact that it will be decreased. These are stringent times, bills have to be paid and we have to trim the fat, wherever we can get it. We will never do anything to limit the effectiveness of the ministry but at the same time wherever we can cut it, and remember there is only talk of cutting it. Wait until the budget comes out before we make sure that it gets cut, we don’t know that it will be cut for sure.”

Reporter

“The judiciary for certain they have been told that that will happen.”

Senator Michael Peyrifitte

“Well you know how many times have you told your wives things and you lie, come on it doesn’t have to happen that way.

Reporter

“ You seem to be rather enjoying your role on one side of the house or the other as opposed to being in the middle, do you prefer this adversarial that you can embrace being adversarial and pugnacious?”

Senator Michael Peyrifitte

“Pugnacious, I’m a member of the United Democratic Party, I go where the party believes it is in the party’s best interest for me to go. The Prime Minister made a request of me and I honored that request. When you are a part of the team you have to be subbed in and out as the situation requires. It’s no different in the sense that I approach the job with the same enthusiasm and clarity as I did the previous one, this one is more day to day work on behalf of the public service but it doesn’t matter to me I enjoyed being speaker, I enjoyed being AG and senator and it’s all good.”

The Government is attempting to restructure the superbond. Whether it is a success or a failure, the outcome will still affect the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.