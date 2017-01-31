Two men detained for City shooting

Belize City police have detained two persons in connection with a shooting incident that occurred last night. According to reports, at around 8:10 last night, police were called out to the Conch Shell Bay Area where neighbors reported hearing several gunshots. Police say that 21 year old Jaheel Goodger was on his bicycle on West Collect Canal heading towards Ebony Street when he was shot. Reports are that while he was heading to Ebony Street, Goodger saw three men standing at the entrance of the alley. One of the men pulled out a firearm and blasted several shots at Goodger. He was shot to the right leg. Since the shooting, investigators have detained two persons and are seeking a third man.