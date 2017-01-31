US Embassy clarifies fake report

They say “don’t believe everything you read on the internet especially on Facebook”. Hundreds of fake news appears on websites meant to attract the unsuspecting internet user and contaminate computers with viruses and spams. Yesterday, the US Embassy in Belize dispelled a fake news article that dealt with Belize and US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The article states that President Trump has decided to grant only 100 US visas to Belize per year. This is not true. The US Embassy says that there have been no new rules or regulations limiting the number of U.S. visas for Belizean citizens. The Embassy advises Belizeans to website (www.belize.usembassy.gov/) for the most up-to-date and accurate information.