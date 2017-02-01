Minor charged with attempted murder

A 16-year-old minor has been charged with attempted murder, grievous harm, use of deadly means of harm and conspiracy to commit. This is in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Monday night. Police were called out to the Conch Shell Bay Area where neighbors reported hearing several gunshots. 21 year old Jaheel Goodger was on his bicycle on West Collect Canal heading towards Ebony Street when he was shot. Reports are that while he was heading to Ebony Street, Goodger saw three men standing at the entrance of the alley. One of the men pulled out a firearm and blasted several shots at Goodger. He was shot to the right leg.