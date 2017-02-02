Belmopan man charged for drug offences

Pauline Soberanis Tillett reporting…

“Based on information received, Belmopan police visited the home of 25 year old Xu Bin Den of George Price Boulevard Belmopan City at about 1:45 this afternoon which resulted in the discovery of one pound of high grade marijuana. Den was escorted to the Belmopan Police Station along with the drugs after he was taken before the magistrate court where he was arraigned and charged. He pleaded guilty and was charged $2,000.00 for the possession of a controlled drug.”