Businessman charged for discharging firearm in public

A Chinese business man has been arrested for discharging his firearm in public. Police say it happened during the wee hours of yesterday morning at the Placencia Casino. Reports are that, 59-year-old Canlin Su was the only customer that was in the casino and he reportedly threw coffee on two employees and walked out. According to the manager of the casino, Su came back shortly after and began banging on the doors. He then took out his licensed nine millimeter Luger Pistol and began firing shots in the air. Police responded quickly and the Pistol with a magazine containing eleven live rounds was confiscated. Su has been charged for discharging a firearm in public. He was also charged for common assault and aggravated burglary.